London Film Festival Unveils 11 Competition Titles, Including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’

Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Kitty Green (The Assistant) and Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (Rose Plays Julie) are among the filmmakers bringing their latest films to the competition lineup of the 67th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express.

Organizers on Tuesday unveiled 11 titles that will screen in the official competition and compete for the best film award. They also announced the 11 movies screening in the fest’s first feature competition, eight films in the documentary competition, and 10 titles competing for the short film award.

“The films represented in each of these competitive strands offer audiences an exciting array of U.K. and global filmmaking voices and cinematic forms,” said Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival director. “We’re so proud to be showcasing each of these films and thank all the filmmaking teams in competition for sharing their films with us.”

Check out the list of movies set for the London Film Festival’s main competition, first feature, documentary, and short film lineups below.

Competition

Baltimore (directors-screenwriters Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor)

Dear Jassi (director Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

Europa (director-screenwriter Sudabeh Mortezai)

Evil Does Not Exist (director-screenwriter Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Fingernails (director-screenwriter Christos Nikou)

Gasoline Rainbow (directors-screenwriters Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross)

I Am Sirat (director: a collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja)

The Royal Hotel (director-screenwriter Kitty Green)

Self Portrait: 47 KM 2020 (director Zhang Mengqi)

Starve Acre (director-screenwriter Daniel Kokotajlo)

Together 99 (director-screenwriter Lukas Moodysson)



First Feature Competition

Black Dog (director-screenwriter George Jaques)

Earth Mama (director-screenwriter Savanah Leaf)

Hoard (director-screenwriter Luna Carmoon)

In Camera (director-screenwriter Naqqash Khalid)

Mambar Pierrette (director-screenwriter Rosine Mbakam)

Paradise Is Burning (director-screenwriter Mika Gustafson)

Penal Cordillera (director-screenwriter Felipe Carmona)

The Queen of My Dreams (director-screenwriter Fawzia Mirza)

Sky Peals (director-screenwriter Moin Hussain)

Tiger Stripes (director-screenwriter Amanda Nell Eu)

Tuesday (director-screenwriter Daina O. Pusić)



Documentary Competition

Bye Bye Tiberias (director-screenwriter Lina Soualem)

Celluloid Underground (director Ehsan Khoshbakht)

Chasing Chasing Amy (director Sav Rodgers)

A Common Sequence (directors Mary Helena Clark and Mike Gibisser)

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (director-screenwriter Cyril Aris)

The Klezmer Project (directors-screenwriters Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann)

Queendom (director Agniia Galdanova)

The Taste of Mango (director Chloe Abrahams)



Short Film Competition

The Archive: Queer Nigerians (director Simisolaoluwa Akande)

Area Boy (director Iggy London)

Boat People (directors Thao Lam and Kjell Boersma)

Essex Girls (director Yero Timi-Biu)

The Goose’s Excuse (directors Mahdy Abo Bahat and Abdo Zin Eldin)

Khabur (director Nafis Fathollahzadeh)

Onset (directors Anna Engelhardt and Mark Cinkevich)

The Singer (director Cora Bissett)

The Walk (director Michael Jobling)

Wells of Despair (director Sata Taas)