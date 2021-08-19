London Film Festival Adds Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion’s hotly-anticipated next feature The Power of the Dog is to get a special gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

The Netflix film — which is due to have its world premiere in Venice next month — is set to receive it’s U.K. premiere on Oct. 11 at London’s famed Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, one of the event’s newly added venues as it shifts away from its former base in Leicester Square. Last week it was revealed that Netflix’s Western The Harder they Fall, starring Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, would open the festival on Oct. 6.

Adapted for the screen by Campio and based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and tells the story of Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), a charismatic rancher who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

“I am thrilled to share The Power of the Dog at the LFF,” said Campion, who claimed the best original screenplay Oscar for 1994’s The Piano and was, until this year, the only female director to have won Cannes’ Palme d’Or. “It will be an honour to be there along with so many of my British team members, large amongst them the brilliant Benedict Cumberbatch who is the broken heart and dark soul of this story.”

A See-Saw Films, Bad Girl Creek and Max Films production in association with Brightstar, The New Zealand Film Commission, Cross City Films and BBC Film, the film is produced by Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier. It was developed with BBC Film, and will debut on Netflix later in the year following a theatrical release cinemas.

“Jane Campion is one of the world’s great filmmakers,” said London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle. “An artist with the ability to get under your skin, make you see things in people and situations you would otherwise miss. And that is so true of The Power of the Dog. It’s a sumptuous new work with many delicately revealed surprises, not least a deliciously dark performance from Benedict Cumberbatch.”

The 65th BFI London Film Festival will take place Oct. 6-Oct. 17, 2021. The full program will be unveiled on Sept. 7.