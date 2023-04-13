‘Lonely Castle in the Mirror’ Anime Pic Nabbed by GKIDS

GKIDS has picked up the North American distribution rights to the Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime pic from Japanese director Keiichi Hara.

The film, adapted from the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura, is set for a summer release theatrically in its original Japanese language and a new English-dubbed version.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror portrays a shy outcast teen, voiced by Ami Touma, who is avoiding school when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror. She reaches through and is transported to an enchanting castle with six other students who are together invited by a girl in a wolf mask to play a game to uncover the mysterious connection that unites them — and anyone breaking the rules will be eaten by a wolf.

The film, with animation from the A-1 Pictures, has a Japanese voice cast that includes Takumi Kitamura, Sakura Kiryu, Rihito Itagaki, Naho Yokomizo, Minami Takayama, Yuki Kaji and Mana Ashida.

After a December release in Japan, Lonely Castle in the Mirror screened at the Rotterdam International Film Festival and had a U.S. premiere at the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

The film was nominated for the Japan Academy Prize for animation of the year. GKIDS handled the North American releases of director Hara’s previous animated features Summer Days with Coo and Miss Hokusai.

“We are thrilled to be able to work again with director Keiichi Hara. His latest film is a deeply emotional story about the private struggles we all go through, and the small yet joyous connections with others that make life worth living,” GKIDS president David Jesteadt said in a statement.

The all-rights North American distribution deal for Lonely Castle in the Mirror was negotiated between GKIDS and NTV.