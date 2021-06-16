Phil Lord and Chris Miller Partner With Film2Future on Summer Program

Film2Future — the nonprofit filmmaking program for underserved youth in Los Angeles — has snagged a high-profile pair for its summer program. Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller and the team from their production company, Lord Miller, have linked up with Film2Future on its animation program which kicks off June 19 for 29 high school student storytellers.

Film2Future’s four-week program offers student filmmakers the chance to create animated shorts films while learning from Lord, Miller, their team at Lord Miller and more than 100 other industry professionals. Training topics will cover storyboarding, voice-over, post-production and additional courses from the Film2Future team ranging from financial literacy to how to write a resume and how to interview for jobs. During the run, students are provided healthy meals, transportation, the use of filmmaking equipment and computers, all benefits offered as a way to eliminate barriers of entry.

Also included as part of this year’s program: A screening of Lord and Miller’s latest, The Mitchells vs. The Machine, which will be followed by a Q&A on July 9.

“Phil and Chris are incredible artists who champion diverse storytellers,” said Film2Future’s Rachel Miller, who also founded the management-production company Haven Entertainment. “At Film2Future, we’ve created a pipeline into the industry for underserved youth with creative dreams who do not see a pathway to our industry. The guidance from talented creators like Phil and Chris is so inspiring for our young filmmakers, and we are proud to partner with Lord Miller on this year’s program.”

Added Lord and Miller, in a joint statement: “As filmmakers, we strongly believe in supporting and cultivating future generations of storytellers. The next great idea can come from anywhere or anyone and having creative conversations with people no matter age, background or experience is our favorite thing to do. Maybe we’ll come up with the next great franchise or maybe we’ll riff on something insane that makes us all laugh for five minutes. Both are equally valuable and by empowering younger generations with direct access to the entertainment industry, Film2Future is helping to ensure that moving forward, the industry and its content reflect the beauty and diverse perspectives of the real world. We could not be more honored to help.”

More about the nonprofit and its program can be found here.