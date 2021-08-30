Dennis Rodman’s ‘48 Hours in Vegas’ Set for Movie From Lord Miller, Lionsgate

Dennis Rodman’s infamous 48-hour romp through Las Vegas midway through the 1998 NBA Finals is set for a movie treatment by producer Lord Miller for Lionsgate.

48 Hours in Vegas, based on a screenplay by Jordan VanDina, will portray Rodman’s madcap adventure in Sin City with his skittish assistant general manager just as the Chicago Bulls were on the verge of completing their second threepeat in eight years.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

The film will be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce.

“Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly,” producers Lord and Miller said in their own statement.

Aaron Edmonds and Jorge Alfaro Silva will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Lord Miller produced Netflix’s animated feature The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and earlier won the Academy Award for best animated feature for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and are currently in production on the sequel.