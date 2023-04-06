‘Lore’ Adaptation in the Works at Universal From ‘Snake Eyes’ Writers (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Universal will develop an adaption of the New York Times best-seller Lore as a feature.
Amy Pascal (Spider-Man movies) is attached to produce the project, which has Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse set to pen the screenplay.
Alexandra Bracken’s Lore, described as Hunger Games meets Greek mythology, follows Lore Perseous whose family was murdered as a part of the Agon, a divine hunt that occurs every seven years as punishment for a past rebellion by nine Greek gods, who are forced to walk the earth as mortals and be hunted. After years in hiding, Lore has to decide if she re-enters the Agon to avenge her family’s death with the help of a childhood friend she thought was dead and Athena, one of the last of the original gods.
Related Stories
Bracken will executive produce. Lexi Barta and Jacqueline Garell will oversee the film on behalf of Universal.
Bracken’s other novel The Darkest Minds was adapted by 20th Century Fox as a young adult feature starring Amandla Stenberg and Harris Dickinson. Her next book, an Arthurian-inspired contemporary fantasy titled Silver in the Bone, is out April 4. She is represented by CAA and Writers House.
Waterhouse and Shrapnel, repped by CAA, Sean Marks and Curtis Brown, are behind tentpole features like G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes and smaller films like Focus Feature’s Jesse Owens movie Race, Netflix’s recent Rebecca adaptation, and Amazon Studio’s Jean Seberg movie Seberg.
Pascal, who has a first-look deal with the studio, is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Joel Coen
Breaking Down the List: Facts and Figures About THR Critics’ 50 Best Films of the 21st Century (So Far)
-
international
Oscar Winner Ryusuke Hamaguchi Responds to Edward Yang’s ‘Yi Yi’ Topping THR’s List of Best Films of the 21st Century So Far: “An Unsung Masterpiece”
-
Rambling Reporter
Michelle Yeoh to Receive Women in Motion Award From Cannes Film Festival and Kering
-
international
Italy’s Far East Film Festival Unveils Expansive Selection for 25th Anniversary Edition