‘Lore’ Adaptation in the Works at Universal From ‘Snake Eyes’ Writers (Exclusive)

Universal will develop an adaption of the New York Times best-seller Lore as a feature.

Amy Pascal (Spider-Man movies) is attached to produce the project, which has Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse set to pen the screenplay.

Alexandra Bracken’s Lore, described as Hunger Games meets Greek mythology, follows Lore Perseous whose family was murdered as a part of the Agon, a divine hunt that occurs every seven years as punishment for a past rebellion by nine Greek gods, who are forced to walk the earth as mortals and be hunted. After years in hiding, Lore has to decide if she re-enters the Agon to avenge her family’s death with the help of a childhood friend she thought was dead and Athena, one of the last of the original gods.

Bracken will executive produce. Lexi Barta and Jacqueline Garell will oversee the film on behalf of Universal.

Bracken’s other novel The Darkest Minds was adapted by 20th Century Fox as a young adult feature starring Amandla Stenberg and Harris Dickinson. Her next book, an Arthurian-inspired contemporary fantasy titled Silver in the Bone, is out April 4. She is represented by CAA and Writers House.

Waterhouse and Shrapnel, repped by CAA, Sean Marks and Curtis Brown, are behind tentpole features like G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes and smaller films like Focus Feature’s Jesse Owens movie Race, Netflix’s recent Rebecca adaptation, and Amazon Studio’s Jean Seberg movie Seberg.

Pascal, who has a first-look deal with the studio, is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen.