Lorene Scafaria to Direct Bee Gees Movie

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria will direct the untitled Bee Gees movie.

Scafaria is replacing John Carney, who will no longer be on the project due to scheduling conflicts. John Logan (Gladiator, Hugo) wrote the most recent draft of the script.

GK Films, Amblin and Sister will produce the untitled feature. Paramount, Amblin and Sister is co-financing, with Paramount distributing worldwide. Barry Gibb will executive produce.

The Bee Gees, comprised of Gibb brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice, are among the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. The British-Australian pop trio rose to fame in the 1960s and ’70s and saw global success with hits such as “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Too Much Heaven,” “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

Barry Gibb is the only surviving member of the band, after Maurice Gibb’s sudden death from complications of a twisted intestine in 2003 at the age of 53 and Robin Gibb’s death from complications related to colorectal cancer in 2012 at the age of 62.

Scafaria, repped by UTA and Sloane Offer, was recently nominated for a Primetime Emmy and DGA Award for directing an episode of hit HBO series Succession. Outside of Hustlers, Scafaria’s feature credit includes The Medler and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.