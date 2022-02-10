‘The Lost City’ Big Game Preview Unites Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are bringing a dose of romance to the Super Bowl in preview of their upcoming movie The Lost City.

Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance novelist who is kidnapped by a man (Daniel Radcliffe) who believes she can lead him to treasure in a mysterious lost city described in her latest book. That’s when Loretta’s romance cover model, Dash (Tatum), comes to the rescue in hopes he can have a real-life adventure and prove he’s more than just a good looking face for a book cover.

Adam and Aaron Nee directed the Paramount film, with Brad Pitt expected to make a cameo. The film will premiere at next month’s South by Southwest festival before opening in theaters on March 25.