Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’: Olivia Colman Becomes Fixated With a Mother and Child in First Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming psychological drama The Lost Daughter, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

The film, adapted from Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel of the same name, tells the story of a woman on vacation, played by Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who increasingly becomes obsessed with another woman on the beach (Dakota Johnson) and her daughter. In one scene during the trailer, Colman is asked what her daughters were like as children. Colman then has flashbacks to her early days of motherhood and the mistakes she made. The phrase “Don’t let it break. Peel it like a snake,” is ominously repeated by a child as Colman’s character begins to unravel.

She later tells Johnson’s character, “Children are a crushing responsibility.”

The Lost Daughter also stars Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay for The Lost Daughter and produced the film. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August about adapting the story, she said, “If I relate to this fictional experience that this woman is writing, it means this is an experience that many people are having, and it isn’t being talked about.”

The movie premiered in competition at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. In his review, The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney wrote, “Gyllenhaal and ace editor Affonso Gonçalves sustain a fluid back-and-forth between Leda’s past and present, where her moments of liberated sensuality clash with feelings that might be remorse or guilt but are seldom so cut and dried in Colman’s enigmatic performance.”

The Lost Daughter will be shown in select theaters starting Dec. 17 before hitting Netflix on Dec. 31.

