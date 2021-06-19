Lou Ferrigno Takes (Not So Subtle) Shot at MCU

You would not like him when he’s angry.

Lou Ferrigno on Friday night randomly tweeted out a shot at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The award-winning bodybuilder and actor commented on his starring in the popular ’70s-’80s television series, The Incredible Hulk, noting that he did not sport a costume or need CGI muscles.

“Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well. #hulkseries #oghulk #nocgiinvolved #dietandexercise #louferrigno #dontmakemeangry,” Ferrigno tweeted with a picture of himself as the Hulk.

Some fans were taken aback by the random message, but most told the beloved actor he was their only Hulk.

Ferrigno played Hulk opposite Bill Bixby’s Dr. David Bruce Banner on the classic CBS series that ran for five seasons from 1978 to 1982.

When Hulk appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2003, the Marvel character was total CGI. Eric Bana played Bruce Banner. From there, Banner was played by Edward Norton in 2008 and then Mark Ruffalo. However, Ferrigno appeared in a cameo for Norton’s The Incredible Hulk and provided the Hulk’s voice in that film.