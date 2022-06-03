×
Louis C.K. Reveals Secret Movie, Pushes for Theaters to Screen

The controversial comic directed an indie film, 'Fourth of July,' which is opening next month and he urges fans to lobby for wider distribution.

Louis C.K. is releasing a new movie and, in the process, is leveling up his efforts to return to mainstream industry acceptance.

The controversial comic announced on his website Friday that he’s directed a new indie film, Fourth of July, that will play in “select theaters” in July (trailer below).

C.K. co-wrote the movie with comedian Joe List, who stars as a recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC who confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation. C.K. says he financed the film himself, and he also plays a role as List’s therapist. Comedians Sarah Tollemache, Lynne Koplitz, Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly and Tony V also have roles in the film.

“For me, it was fun as all fuck to direct and make a film again,” C.K. wrote in an open letter to his fans. “Outside of my two scenes as Jeff’s therapist, which we shot first and got out of the way, for me, it was a real pleasure to direct without acting for the first time in many years. I felt able to look after the cast and focus on the look of the movie. Whether or not I did any of that properly, is up to pretty much everyone but me. I am very pleased with the results and hope that folks enjoy Fourth of July.”

The comic has lined up a premiere screening at New York’s Beacon Theater on June 30, plus screenings at Boston’s Shubert Theater and Chicago’s The Vic on July 1 and 2, respectively. It’s not clear if any cinema chains will carry the film, however.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” C.K. wrote. “Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

In 2017, the comedian was accused of — and admitted to — sexual misconduct with five women that included incidents of him undressing and masturbating in front of them. Several media companies cut ties with C.K. in wake of the report. In the years since, he has gradually returned to the live comedy circuit, though not without controversy, and has released specials independently on his website. In April, C.K. won a Grammy for best comedy album for Sincerely Louis C.K., an honor that received considerable backlash on social media.

