Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17.

Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of the movie’s pop songs. Also promised: a Christmas light spectacle.

Considered a staple of the holiday season, 2003’s Love Actually tells the intertwined love stories of a group of Londoners in the weeks leading up to the Christmas holiday. It stars Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson, among others.

Tickets for Love Actually in Concert go on sale Oct. 1 with prices ranging from $50-$130 with VIP packages available at $230, including a private reception, VIP seating and an exclusive gift bag. More information about the show can be found here.