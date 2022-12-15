Sundance Institute to Honor Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino With International Icon Award 

Luca Guadagnino is heading to Utah.

The Bones and All filmmaker has been confirmed to receive an International Icon Award from the Sundance Institute during the film festival’s Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro on Jan. 19 in Park City.

The event will bring Guadagnino back to Sundance where his history dates back to 2010 when he made his festival debut with I Am Love starring Tilda Swinton. In 2017, he returned to the festival with the gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Guadagnino produced the documentary The Truffle Hunters, which screened at the fest in 2020.

“Sundance has always felt like home for me,” said Guadagnino, who has been making the rounds for his recent release Bones and All starring Chalamet opposite Taylor Russell. “I particularly remember how warmly the festival received Call Me By Your Name and how that changed my life. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be honored to be receiving this award.”

Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente called Guadagnino “a true visionary of cinema,” and said the fest is thrilled to shine a light on him with the special award. “Whether it’s with writing, directing, or producing, he has had an undeniable impact, not only on the Sundance Film Festival community, but the film industry as a whole with his unique storytelling abilities.,” she added.

Guadagnino joins a program that features previously announced honorees like Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu. The event is also made possible by support from George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Acura and Variety. The Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 19-29.