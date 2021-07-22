‘Luca’ Reigns Over Streaming Movie Ratings for Second Week

Pixar’s latest offering Luca is finding huge viewership numbers on Disney+, including seeing an uptick of 9 percent during its second week, according to Nielsen’s latest streaming ratings.

The family film easily topped the list of the top 10 most watched movies for the week of June 21-27, with a huge 1.71 billion minutes of watch time, versus 1.51 billion minutes the prior week. (Part of the reason is that the second week measured Luca for a full seven days, versus just its opening weekend.)

The latest tally equals 18 million full runs of the 95-minute movie.

According to Nielsen, about 43 percent of those watching Luca are kids between the ages of two and 11, a demo that’s known for repeat viewing.

The Kevin Hart comedy Fatherhood also drew plenty of laughs in its sophomore outing with 885 million minutes, while the new Liam Neeson action pic The Ice Road followed at No. 3 with 714 million minutes. Both titles are from Netflix.

Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon — which has stayed on the Nielsen chart for weeks — came in at No. 4.

After the TV series Manifest, the trio of movies took up the next three spots on Nielsen’s overall list of most watched streaming programs for the week of June 21-27.

Among other new debuts, comedy Good on Paper scored a solid 279 million minutes for Netflix, per Nielsen.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings. (WarnerMedia doesn’t release viewership data for HBO Max.)

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming movies for the week of June 21-27 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk; titles receiving a simultaneous theatrical release in the U.S. and most international territories have two asterisks.

1. Luca* (Disney+), 1.71 billion minutes

2. Fatherhood (2021)* (Netflix), 885 million

3. The Ice Road* (Netflix) 714

4. Raya and the Last Dragon** (Disney+), 407 million

5. Wish Dragon (Netflix), 346 million

6. Good on Paper* (Netflix) 279 million

7. Home (2015) (Netflix), 136 million

8. Moana (Disney+), 135 million

9. The Mitchells vs. the Machines* (Netflix), 131 million

10. Cruella** (Disney+), 101 million