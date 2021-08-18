Lucille Ball’s Daughter Tried to Have “Inaccurate” Scenes Removed From Aaron Sorkin Drama ‘Being the Ricardos’

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, says that she attempted to have certain scenes filmed for the Aaron Sorkin drama Being the Ricardos removed due to their inaccuracy.

While speaking to Palm Spring Life about the various projects she and others have in the works about her parents, Arnaz shared details from a two-day visit to the film’s set, during which she says she watched Nicole Kidman perform in the role of her mother.

During the conversation, Arnaz — an actress herself, who most recently appeared on screen in an episode of Will & Grace — admitted there were scenes she wanted to be scrapped because what they contain “never happened.”

“I mean, there are certain scenes that I wished hadn’t been in the feature film. I couldn’t get my way and have them taken out, but they weren’t accurate,” she said. “I thought, ‘That shouldn’t be in there, because that never happened. That’s not true.’ And it’s not just theatrical license, it just wasn’t true.”

“And the day they shot the scene, the sprinklers went off on the set and destroyed the whole set,” she added.

The actress and entertainer talked more specifically about her issues with the film while confirming details about its little-known plot. The movie, which stars Kidman and Javier Bardem, is expected to follow Ball and Arnaz over the course of a week as they grapple with an issue that threatens their careers and marriage over the course of a week during the production of I Love Lucy.

Arnaz shares that to her knowledge, Being the Ricardos takes place primarily during rehearsals for I Love Lucy, including a few scenes at Ball and Arnaz’s house in Chatsworth as well as before and after working. There are also supposedly “two or three short flashback scenes to her life before I Love Lucy, when she worked on the radio show, when she was trying to convince the network to hire dad.”

But tucked within that Arnaz says is stuff that happens within that week “that didn’t happen altogether the way Aaron has written it.”

“He’s taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn’t happen at the same time,” she clarified.

Despite her qualms with Sorkin’s creative choices, Ball and Arnaz’s daughter still says audiences will “learn a lot about what it was like back then.” She also heeps praise on the writer and director, telling the outlet that his dialogue is incredible and Sorkin “treated my mother and my father really well.”

“I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I’ve seen of it… I haven’t seen any of the rushes, but I was on the set for just two days. What I saw was extraordinarily classy and first-rate. The people that he has cast are just really great performers.”

Arnaz has extra praise for Kidman saying the Emmy and Oscar-winning actress “did a spectacular job” during her two days on set, in which she watched Kidman play her mother in ’30s and ’40s-based flashback sequences.

“She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding,” Arnaz said. “She’s got such poise and class.”