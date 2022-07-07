Apple, Skydance Animation Release First ‘Luck’ Trailer

The Dragon (Jane Fonda), Bob (Simon Pegg) and Sam Greenfield (Eva Noblezada) appear in a still from “Luck,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

The trailer for Luck follows Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. The first trailer dropped Wednesday and shows off the animated feature, which is from Apple Original Films and is the first produced by Skydance Animation.

Everything about Sam’s (voiced by Eva Noblezada) day goes wrong until she finds a lucky penny that turns things around–until she accidentally flushes it down the toilet. She realizes the lucky penny is connected to a mysterious black cat named Bob, voiced by Simon Pegg, who she follows into the Land of Luck, which resembles a perfectly-timed Rube Goldberg machine in which everything goes right — but humans are not allowed. At the bottom of the two-sided world is where all of the bad luck is sent.

“The tiniest amount of bad luck can shut down our entire operation,” warns the CEO of Good Luck, a dragon voiced by Jane Fonda.

Sam aims to bring some good luck back to her world for her best friend. But along the way, chaos ensues as she teams up with Pegg’s Bob and meets magical creatures including the humorless Captain, voiced by Whooopi Goldberg; an eccentric unicorn named Jeff (Flula Borg); and a helpful leprechaun named Gerry (Colin O’Donoghue). Soon, Sam inadvertently causes a disaster as “the good luck connection has been severed” to the outside world.

Luck is helmed by Peggy Holmes, an Emmy winner whose credits include Secret of the Wings and The Pirate Fairy; and written by Kiel Murray (Cars). John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann produced the movie, which debuts Aug. 5 on Apple TV+.

Several clips from the movie were previewed last month at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

