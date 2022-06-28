Lucy Hale’s ‘Which Brings Me to You’ Sells Across Europe, Australia (Exclusive)

Which Brings Me to You, the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Ragdoll and Truth or Dare star Lucy Hale, has closed multiple international deals following its pitch to global buyers at last month’s Cannes International Film Market.

Mister Smith Entertainment, which is handling world sales on the project, said Which Brings Me To You has pre-sold to Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Leonine for Germany, SND for France, Ascot Elite for Switzerland and Rialto for Australia/New Zealand. Mister Smith is in negotiations for the remaining global territories.

Which Brings Me to You will see Hale re-team with her The Hating Game director Peter Hutchings, playing a freelance journalist who hooks up with a photographer at a mutual friend’s wedding. But when the pair sneak off to a coat room, instead of a quickie one-night stand, they spend the next 24 hours sharing stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves and heartbreaks. Keith Bunin (Onward, Horns) wrote the screenplay to Which Brings Me to You, adapting the Julianna Baggott/Steve Almond novel.

Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing the film, with Hale as an executive producer. Shooting is set to begin in the U.S. this summer.

Hale recently completed shooting on BCDF’s The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, based on Gabrielle Zevin’s international bestselling novel, in which she co-stars alongside Kunal Nyyar and Christina Hendricks. Mister Smith is also selling the film internationally.