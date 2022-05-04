Lucy Maud Montgomery’s ‘The Blue Castle’ Film Adaptation in the Works (Exclusive)

Cinegryphon Entertainment is set to turn the YA classic novel The Blue Castle by Lucy Maud Montgomery into a feature film for the first time.

Unlike Montgomery’s other celebrated book series like Anne of Green Gables and Emily of New Moon, The Blue Castle, first published in 1926, has never been adapted into a film or TV series. Like the celebrated author’s other work, The Blue Castle centers on a young woman, Valancy Stirling, who lives in the shadow of her overbearing family and is diagnosed with terminal heart disease, giving her a year to live.

As she throws caution to the wind, Valency pursues her true desires without fear on a journey where she finds freedom, confidence, friendships and, most importantly, true love beyond her most secret dreams.

“Valancy’s inspiring story is a beautiful reminder of how there is no such thing as wasted time — that no matter how ‘old’ or ‘late’ we may be, we can always start taking ownership of our own lives and live the one we’ve always desired or dreamed of having,” Scott Aharoni said in a statement.

Aharoni founded Cinegryphon with Mustafa Kaymak and Sinan Eczacibasi as an indie entertainment company specializing in film and TV production, development and financing. Other adaptations of Montgomery novels include Anne, a Netflix series based on Anne of Green Gables from Emmy-winning writer Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad).

Disney Channel aired its own heart-warming portrayal of small-town Canadiana when it broadcast the Anne of Green Gables spinoff drama Avonlea during the 1980s and 1990s.

Other projects in the works from Cinegryphon Entertainment include a feature narrative film The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write about a Serial Killer, by writer/director Tolga Karacelik; the feature adaptation of the short film Green, helmed by Suzanne Andrews Correa; and the feature documentary The Walk, directed by Tamara Kotevska (Honeyland).