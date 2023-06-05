Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén Join Jack Quaid in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Companion’

Companion, the sci-fi thriller from the team behind last year’s horror hit Barbarian, has found a call sheet’s worth of friends.

Lukas Gage, Megan Suri and Harvey Guillén have boarded the feature project that marks the directorial debut of scribe Drew Hancock.

The trio join The Boys star Jack Quaid in the story whose plot details are being kept hush-hush but is described as being a self-contained thriller.

Producers are BoulderLight’s Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz, Vertigo’s Roy Lee Zach Cregger. Cregger wrote and directed last year’s Barbarian which was produced by BoulderLight and Vertigo.

BoulderLight’s Tracy Rosenblum and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs will executive produce.

Cage is one of the stars of Netflix sensation You and starred in the critically acclaimed feature How to Blow Up a Pipeline which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. He also recently wrapped production on the Max series Dead Boy Detectives as well as Amazon/MGM’s remake of Road House directed by Doug Liman.

Suri may be best known for appearing in Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever, whose final season hits June 8. She found herself with top billing in It Lives Inside, a horror thriller from Bishal Dutta that won Midnighters Audience Award at this year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released theatrically by Neon later this year. She also recently starred in “The Night Shift” episode of Peacock’s acclaimed series Poker Face that stars Natasha Lyonne.

Guillén is best known for portraying vampire familiar “Guillermo de la Cruz” in FX’s Emmy-winning comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, now in its sixth season. He is already in the Warner Bros./New Line fold thanks to a role in the upcoming DC superhero movie, Blue Beetle, which opens Aug. 18. Guillén also voiced the cute canine “Perrito” in DreamWorks’ well-regarded Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

