‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Top Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards

Warner Bros.’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story were big winners at the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards, which were handed out Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Director Denis Villeneuve was on hand to accept the trophy as Dune was named best live action feature, while the sci-fi epic also earned the award for best use of HDR in a live action feature. Searchlight’s West Side Story was recognized for best motion picture – musical, as well as best musical scene or sequence for the dance challenge in the gymnasium.
Also Friday, director Peter Jackson was honored with a Lumiere for best documentary for his series The Beatles: Get Back, while Netflix’s Squid Game nabbed the best episodic – live action award. Netflix’s animated adventure series Arcane won for best episodic – animation, while two Lumieres for best animated feature and best original song went to Disney’s animated musical adventure pic Encanto.
Elsewhere, the award for best theatrical scene or sequence went to the 007 action thriller No Time To Die for the “Chase Through Matera” sequence. A special Governor’s Cinema Award went to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter, while the award for best audio for theatrical went to Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The director was on hand to receive the trophy.
The best audio for episodic TV went to WandaVision, which is also set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Previously-announced special honorees included Villeneuve, who received the Harold Lloyd Award; del Toro, who was bestowed the inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award; and Adam McKay, who was presented the inaugural Voices For The Earth Award.
The complete list of winners:
Best Documentary
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Best Audio – Episodic
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Use of AR
Expo Dubai Xplorer
Best Use of VR
Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor
Best Original Song
Encanto/”We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Disney Animation)
Governor’s Cinema Award
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony / Marvel)
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action
Dune (Warner Bros.)
Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic
Foundation (Apple TV+)
Best 2D to 3D Conversion
Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney)
Best Musical Scene or Sequence
West Side Story, “The Dance at the Gym” (20th Century Studios)
Best Episodic – Animated
Arcane (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Musical
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Sir Charles Wheatstone Award
Epic Games’ Unreal Engine
Best Episodic – Live Action
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Feature Film – Animated
Encanto (Disney)
Voices For The Earth Award
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Gene Kelly Visionary Award
Guillermo del Toro
Best Audio – Theatrical
Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)
Harold Lloyd Award
Denis Villeneuve
Best Feature Film – Live Action
Dune (Warner Bros.)
Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film
No Time To Die (MGM/UA Releasing)
