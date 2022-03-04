‘Dune,’ ‘West Side Story’ Top Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards

Warner Bros.’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story were big winners at the Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards, which were handed out Friday afternoon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Director Denis Villeneuve was on hand to accept the trophy as Dune was named best live action feature, while the sci-fi epic also earned the award for best use of HDR in a live action feature. Searchlight’s West Side Story was recognized for best motion picture – musical, as well as best musical scene or sequence for the dance challenge in the gymnasium.

Also Friday, director Peter Jackson was honored with a Lumiere for best documentary for his series The Beatles: Get Back, while Netflix’s Squid Game nabbed the best episodic – live action award. Netflix’s animated adventure series Arcane won for best episodic – animation, while two Lumieres for best animated feature and best original song went to Disney’s animated musical adventure pic Encanto.

Elsewhere, the award for best theatrical scene or sequence went to the 007 action thriller No Time To Die for the “Chase Through Matera” sequence. A special Governor’s Cinema Award went to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe chapter, while the award for best audio for theatrical went to Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. The director was on hand to receive the trophy.

The best audio for episodic TV went to WandaVision, which is also set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previously-announced special honorees included Villeneuve, who received the Harold Lloyd Award; del Toro, who was bestowed the inaugural Gene Kelly Visionary Award; and Adam McKay, who was presented the inaugural Voices For The Earth Award.

The complete list of winners:

Best Documentary

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Audio – Episodic

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Use of AR

Expo Dubai Xplorer

Best Use of VR

Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor

Best Original Song

Encanto/”We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Disney Animation)

Governor’s Cinema Award

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony / Marvel)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Best 2D to 3D Conversion

Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney)

Best Musical Scene or Sequence

West Side Story, “The Dance at the Gym” (20th Century Studios)

Best Episodic – Animated

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Musical

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine

Best Episodic – Live Action

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Feature Film – Animated

Encanto (Disney)

Voices For The Earth Award

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Gene Kelly Visionary Award

Guillermo del Toro

Best Audio – Theatrical

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Harold Lloyd Award

Denis Villeneuve

Best Feature Film – Live Action

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film

No Time To Die (MGM/UA Releasing)