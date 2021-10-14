M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Gets a Title: ‘Knock at the Cabin’

M. Night Shyamalan‘s next thriller has an official title: Knock at the Cabin.

The filmmaker revealed the name on Wednesday via Twitter. In a twinned message, Universal announced that the movie will shift its theatrical release from Feb. 17, 2023 to Feb. 3, 2023.

Knock at the Cabin continues the prolific partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal partnered with him on his last four films, Old (2021), Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015).

All told, Shyamalan’s movies have amassed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office over the past two decades. Glass, the culmination of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, grossed $250 million globally (Disney handled the film overseas). In 2017, Split earned $278.5 million, preceded by The Visit, which took in $98.4 million.

Shyamalan’s most recent offering, Old, earned $90.1 million at the global box office amid the pandemic.