‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025

You can’t keep a good evil doll down, especially one that is making a killing at the box office.

James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse banners on Wednesday officially announced a sequel to M3GAN, the horror sensation that opened Jan. 6.

Titled M3GAN 2.0, the script is being written by Akela Cooper, who wrote the original. There’s even a release date: Jan. 17, 2025.

Actors Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, who starred in the first and survived to tell the tale, are onboard to return. In addition, Williams, who served as an exec producer the original, will now be acting as a producer.

Gerard Johnstone, who directed the first movie, isn’t slated to return just yet but sources say producers hope to make a deal with him.

The movie told of a robotics engineers, played by Williams, who gives a life-like robot doll to her niece, grieving over the death of her parents. Things takes a sinister turn as the doll becomes murderous and nigh-invincible.

M3GAN has grossed $30.4 M domestically on its opening weekend, shattering expectations. The tally so far is $91.9M worldwide.

Producing will be Blum, Wan and Williams. Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Wan’s Atomic Monster banner will executive produce while Ryan Turek is an executive producer on the Blumhouse side.

Mark Katchur and Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are also executive producers.