MACRO Film Studios Inks First-Look Feature Deal with Amazon

Charles King’s MACRO Film Studios has inked a first-look feature deal with Amazon. The multi-year deal will see the indie outfit behind titles like best picture nominee Judas and the Black Messiah develop, package, and produce projects.

On the feature front, MACRO Film is behind titles that include Sorry to Bother You, Fences, Just Mercy and Mudbound.

“With our ongoing goal to share MACRO Film Studios’ premium and acclaimed content to a global audience, there really is no better partner than Amazon Studios,” said King and MACRO Film Studios president James Lopez in a joint statement. “Their reach extends to a national and international core and they are known the world over for a business acumen and long-horizon strategic thinking that is simply unmatched. We believe we will do great things together.”

“Charles, James, and the entire team at MACRO Film Studios have an incredible track record of championing diverse voices and delivering powerful, thought-provoking films,” added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

MACRO Film’s upcoming slate includes Netflix sci-fi feature They Cloned Tyrone, the Lisa Cortes-directed doc Empire of Ebony, and the drama Young. Wild. Free, starring Algee Smith, Mike Epps and Sanaa Lathan.