MACRO, Beats Partner for HBCU Film Competition

Charles D. King’s Macro and Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s Beats have partnered for a film pitch competition for students and recent alumni from four historically black colleges and universities.

Current students or 2020/21 graduates of Atlanta’s Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morris Brown College can apply to the competition to pitch their passion film project to Hollywood executives. Applications are open from Aug 16 to Sept 7, with winners will be announced at the third annual Macro HBCU Entertainment Summit on Oct 28.

One team will win the opportunity to attend the inaugural Beats Black Creators Summit later this year and attend the fifth annual Macro Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

Macro most recently released Judas and the Black Messiah, which became the first best picture Oscar nominee from an all-Black producing team. Upcoming titles include the Netflix feature They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx.