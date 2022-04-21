MACRO Sets Reginald F. Lewis Biopic

- Share this article on Facebook
Charles D. King’s MACRO has set the Reginald F. Lewis biopic based on his autobiography Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun?
The logline for the project reads: “The drama will chronicle the improbable, only-in-America story of how Reginald F. Lewis rose to become the richest African American in the United States. Based on the bestselling autobiography, Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun?, it will follow Lewis breaking glass ceilings from Baltimore to Harvard to Wall Street to Kansas to Paris, from boardrooms to family homes to lavish soirees, up until his tragic, sudden death from a brain tumor at the height of his powers.”
King will produce with Jelani Johnson, Poppy Hanks, and The Black List’s Franklin Leonard. Lewis’ daughters Christina and Leslie Lewis and widow Loida Lewis will executive produce with Josh Green.
A writer or director has yet to be attached.
Macro’s upcoming slate includes Netflix sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone and the Lisa Cortes directed doc The Empire of Ebony.
