Middle East Banner MAD Solutions Expands Into U.S. With D Street Stake

MAD Solutions, the fast-rising Egypt-based distribution and production banner, has extended its reach into the U.S. with the acquisition of an equity stake in revived New York-based arthouse distributor D Street Releasing.

The deal, unveiled in Cannes, gives MAD a critical inroad into the competitive art-house sector in the U.S., where Arab cinema has been largely reliant on festival exposure until now. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Under the new partnership, MAD intends to release five to seven films each year by leading directors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arabic-speaking countries to North American audiences.

D Street Releasing, which has been largely dormant in recent years, is a division of D Street Media Group, a production, distribution and music publishing company with affiliate operations in the U.S., Germany, Ecuador, Argentina and South Africa.

The deal was struck after MAD co-founders Alaa Karkouti and Maher Diab met D Street’s founding CEO Dexter Davis and partner Silvana Santamaria at last year’s inaugural Red Sea International film festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“After taking a break from the theatrical distribution business, I’m extremely excited about this reboot with visionary partners Alaa and Maher, who both bring with them a wealth of regional experience, creative connections and marketing knowledge to the company,” said Davis. “This historic partnership will give U.S. audiences the opportunity to understand better our Arab brothers and sisters through powerful stories. Breaking stereotypes and prejudices is a key part of our mandate, and with the support and resources from MAD Solutions, I believe we can achieve that goal.”

The newly relaunched company has already acquired five titles to release theatrically in 2022 and is now actively looking for more. The five titles include Daughters of Abdulrahman, which won an audience award at the San Diego Arab Film Festival and the audience award at the Cairo International Film Festival, Streams, which had several screenings at international festivals, including Locarno and Zurich, and Barra El Manhag, which had its world premiere at the closing ceremony of the inaugural edition of Red Sea International Film Festival. In addition, it has bought to two Saudi horror projects, The Last Exorcist and Al Azeef.

“It’s a thrill to be based in Egypt and be able to gain an important foothold in the American distribution marketplace through D Street Releasing. We’ve learned so much operating and growing MAD Solutions and believe we can draw on that accumulated experienced and honed skill sets to advance the agenda Dexter and Silvana have for acquiring content from the Arab world, especially those exciting voices now coming from Saudi Arabia,” said Karkouti, who joins the board of D Street Releasing alongside Diab, with MAD managing partner for international Colin Brown involved in the strategic plans for the new partnership. “Arab cinema is just the starting point. I know there are many films from Africa and Europe that never make it to the U.S., and we certainly want to pick up where the company left off and open new theatrical pathways to good stories from everywhere.”

At this year’s Cannes, MAD Solutions is premiering the Tunisian feature film Under The Fig Trees, directed by Erige Sehiri, in the Directors’ Fortnight lineup. It is also the creative and operational force behind the Arab Cinema Centre, the regional umbrella presence for Arab cinema that has a prominent market stand in the Palais.