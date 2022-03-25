‘A Madea Homecoming,’ ‘Free Guy’ Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming Debuts

- Share this article on Facebook
There’s simply no stopping Encanto.
The animated film stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the 10th week in a row, according to viewership numbers for the week of Feb. 21-27. That’s a record for any film or TV series tracked by Nielsen since the leading analytics firm began measuring streaming.
Encanto — which is up for best animated feature at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony — scored 1.16 billion minutes viewed.
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy also fared quite nicely in their debuts on Netflix and Disney+, respectively, with 1.03 billion and 1.02 billion views, according to Nielsen. (Crossing the billion mark is always a coup.)
A Madea Homecoming is the second of Perry’s films to be released by Netflix, and is the 12th movie in the popular Madea franchise.
Free Guy became available on Disney+ in late February after a long run in theaters. The original comedy, from 20th Century/Disney, earned north of $331 million globally.
Nielsen’s streaming ratings only measure U.S. audiences watching programming on TV sets. And they only cover Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
The movie streaming chart for Feb. 21-27 is below.
1. Encanto (Disney+), 1.16 billion minutes viewed
2. A Madea Homecoming (Netflix), 1.03 billion
3. Free Guy (Disney+), 1.02 billion
4. Despicable Me 2 (Netflix), 240 million
5. St. Vincent (Netflix), 233 million
6. The Tinder Swindler (Netflix), 202 million
7. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 (Netflix), 197 million
8. Moana (Disney+), 189 million
9. Eternals (Disney+), 161 million
10. Blackhat (Netflix), 160 million
