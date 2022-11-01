AFM: Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Bryan Fuller’s Family Horror ‘Dust Bunny,’ Sierra/Affinity Selling

Mads Mikkelsen is set to reunite with his Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on the newly announced feature Dust Bunny.

Entertainment One and Thunder Road will co-produce with Fuller, who will write, direct and produce alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Principal production is set to begin in January 2023.

Dust Bunny will tell the story of an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her intriguing neighbor to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

“We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years,” said Thunder Road’s Lee. “Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life.”

Added Kristen Figeroid, Sierra/Affinity’s managing director and executive vice president: “Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception. We’re excited to bring a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many, to this year’s market at AFM.”

Mikkelsen, whose credits include the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, plus Doctor Strange, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Another Round, is represented by UTA, Art Management and Viewpoint.

Alongside NBC’s Hannibal, Fuller is the writer behind the WGA and Emmy-winning series Pushing Daisies and American Gods at Starz. He is the co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery and recently produced and directed the documentary Queer for Fear on AMC+. He is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.