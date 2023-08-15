Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan Star in Trailer for Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Drama ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper portrays legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein opposite Carey Mulligan as actress and activist Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein in the first trailer for the Netflix film Maestro.

Cooper directed and co-wrote the movie that hits select theaters Nov. 22 before debuting on the streamer Dec. 20. Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton and Miriam Shor round out the cast for the feature that counts Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as producers.

The trailer introduces the married couple in their younger years, where they are seated back-to-back and playing an apparent game in which Bernstein (Cooper) has to guess which number Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan) has selected. After a number of erroneous picks, Bernstein asks, “So how long do we have to do this for?” This leads Montealegre Cohn Bernstein to lightheartedly reply, “Oh, we need to build up a very strong connection.”

After glimpses of their life together, the footage ends with the pair seemingly engaged in the same game. This time around, they are much older, and Bernstein — known for composing the music to West Side Story and the score for On the Waterfront, among other work — is the one who has chosen the number.

Cooper helmed Maestro from a script he co-wrote with Josh Singer. The film counts Singer, Carla Raij, Bobby Wilhelm, Weston Middleton and Tracey Landon as executive producers. Scorsese, Cooper, Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producers.

Maestro premieres Sept. 2 in competition at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival.