‘The Batman,‘ ‘Elvis’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Feature Nominations

The Batman and Elvis lead the feature noms for the 10th Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards ( IATSE Local 706), which announced its nominations on Wednesday morning.

The Batman is nominated in the categories for contemporary make-up, contemporary hair styling, and special make-up effects. Elvis is a contender for period or character make-up, period or character hair styling, and special make-up effects.

Both movies are shortlisted for the Oscar in make-up and hair styling, along with Amsterdam, Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Blonde, which received two MUAHS Guild nominations apiece; The Whale, which earned one Guild nomination; and All Quiet On The Western Front, Crimes of the Future and Emancipation.

Winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Melissa Peterman on Feb. 11 at The Beverly Hilton

The complete list of nominees follows.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-up

The Batman

Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

The Menu

Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford

Nope

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan

Spirited

Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Amsterdam

Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins

Babylon

Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato

Blonde

Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Till

Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston

Best Special Make-up Effects

The Batman

Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joel Harlow, Kim Felix

Elvis

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Galore

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Batman

Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett

The Menu

Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Amsterdam

Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton

Babylon

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie

Blonde

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

The Woman King

Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-up

Abbot Elementary

Alisha L. Baijounas, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe, Emilia Werynska

Emily in Paris

Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

Euphoria– Season 2

Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Hacks – Season 2

Bridget O’Neill

The White Lotus

Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi

Best Period and /or Character Make-up

Bridgerton

Erika Ökvist, Jessie Deol, Sophie Brown, Bethany Long

House of The Dragon

Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Heather McCullen

Pam & Tommy

David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

Stranger Things

Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Lisa Poe, Nataleigh Verrengia



Wednesday

Tara McDonald, Nirvana Jalalvand, Gabriela Cretan

Best Special Make-up Effects

Angelyne

Vincent Van Dyke, Kate Biscoe, Mike Mekash, Abby Lyle Clawson

Gaslit

Kazu Hiro, Richard Redlefsen, Mike Ornela

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Sean Sansom, Mike Hill

Pam & Tommy

David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

Stranger Things

Barrie Gower, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, Paula Eden

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

American Horror Stories

Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Suzette Boozer

Black-ish

Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Shirlena Allen, Debra Brown

Emily in Paris

Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Miharu Oshima, Julien Parizet

Kindred

Jamie Amadio, Chantell Carrtherol

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Bridgerton

Erika Ökvist, Emma Rigby

Dangerous Liaisons

Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jana Radilová

Hocus Pocus 2

Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons

Our Flag Means Death

Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Endow

Pam & Tommy

Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Helena Cepeda

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Alison L. Gladieux, Farah Bunch

Legendary

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

The Voice

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Ernesto Casillas, Kristene Bernard

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

Legendary

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jennifer Fregozo, Glen Alen

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic

So You Think You Can Dance

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo, Natalie Malchev

Best Special Make-up Effects

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

Legendary

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Marcel Banks, Sean Conklin

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Brandon Grether

Dancing with the Stars

Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Bianca Marie Appice, David Snyder

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Cheryl Eckert, Gail Ryan

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, Lalisa Turner

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Chantelle Johnson Mosley, Shelby Swain

So You Think You Can Dance

Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, LaLisa Turner, Ryan Randall

The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Ann Wieczorek, Suzette Boozer, Robert Lamarr Randle



Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Megg Massey, Jani Kleinbard

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Cassandra L. Russek, Amber S. Hamilton, Sean Smith, Dugg Kirkpatrick

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Suzette Boozer

So You Think You Can Dance

Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, Crystal Haynes, Johnny Lomeli

DAYTIME TELEVISION:

Best Make-up

The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, James Elle, Dan Crawley

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

I Can See Your Voice

Tonia Green, Christina M. Jimenez

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Frazier, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Jessica Reyes Paccitti

The Young and the Restless

Patricia Denney, Stacey Alfano, Kelsey Collins, Robert Bolger

Best Hair Styling

The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie Paugh, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

The Talk

Jasmin Robles

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Guilherme Schoedler

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

Best Make-up

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Bradley Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

The Fairly OddParents

Michael Johnston, Julie Hassett, Gerardo Avila, Tyson Fountaine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3)

Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti

The Quest

Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

The Really Loud House

Sierra Barton, Alisha Baijounas

Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz, Danyell Lynn Weinberg

The Quest

Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

Joe Matke, Melanie Verkins, Justin Jackson, Jennifer Green

Raven’s Home (Season 5)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp, Lauren Kinermon

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2, Ep. 10)

Dwayne Ross, Kari Williams, Lauren Kinermon

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-up

Amazon: “Medusa Makes Friends”

Dominie Till, Christien Tinsley, Josh Foster, Gunn Espegard

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

Imagine Dragons: “Bones” (Official Music Video)

Ally McGillicuddy, Malina Stearns, Meg Wilbur, Dave Snyder

Omaze: “Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out with His Pet Demon”

Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino

Ozzy Osbourne: “Patient No. 9” (Official Music Video) ft. Jeff Beck

Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos

Joe Matke, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

Cheryl R. Marks, Allyson Joyner, Jemma Muradian

“Holidays: Romeo and Juliet” – Amazon

Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Dawn V. Dudley, Renee Vaca

“Life in a Victorian Home” – GEICO

Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz, Jackie Weiss, Kerry Mendenhall

“Nourish Every You” LIL NAS X – Vitamin Water

Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans, Taurus Jerome

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up:

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, YulitzinAlvarez

“Kinky Boots”

Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor

“Lucia di Lammermoor”

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona

“Sleeping Beauty”

Lindsay Saier, Lyre Alston

“Tosca”

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Danielle E. Richter

Best Hair Styling:

“Kinky Boots”

Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech

“La Traviata”

Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin

“Omar”

Samantha Wiener, Danielle E. Richter, Jacki Nocerino

“Sense and Sensibility”

Lindsay Saier, Leilani Norman

“West Side Story”

Christina E. Martin, Y. Sharon Peng