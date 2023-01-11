‘The Batman,‘ ‘Elvis’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Feature Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
The Batman and Elvis lead the feature noms for the 10th Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards ( IATSE Local 706), which announced its nominations on Wednesday morning.
The Batman is nominated in the categories for contemporary make-up, contemporary hair styling, and special make-up effects. Elvis is a contender for period or character make-up, period or character hair styling, and special make-up effects.
Both movies are shortlisted for the Oscar in make-up and hair styling, along with Amsterdam, Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Blonde, which received two MUAHS Guild nominations apiece; The Whale, which earned one Guild nomination; and All Quiet On The Western Front, Crimes of the Future and Emancipation.
Winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Melissa Peterman on Feb. 11 at The Beverly Hilton
The complete list of nominees follows.
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:
Best Contemporary Make-up
The Batman
Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway
The Menu
Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford
Nope
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan
Spirited
Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Amsterdam
Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins
Babylon
Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato
Blonde
Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte
Till
Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston
Best Special Make-up Effects
The Batman
Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joel Harlow, Kim Felix
Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Galore
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Batman
Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett
The Menu
Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Amsterdam
Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton
Babylon
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie
Blonde
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
The Woman King
Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka
TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-up
Abbot Elementary
Alisha L. Baijounas, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe, Emilia Werynska
Emily in Paris
Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard
Euphoria– Season 2
Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French
Hacks – Season 2
Bridget O’Neill
The White Lotus
Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi
Best Period and /or Character Make-up
Bridgerton
Erika Ökvist, Jessie Deol, Sophie Brown, Bethany Long
House of The Dragon
Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Heather McCullen
Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer
Stranger Things
Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Lisa Poe, Nataleigh Verrengia
Wednesday
Tara McDonald, Nirvana Jalalvand, Gabriela Cretan
Best Special Make-up Effects
Angelyne
Vincent Van Dyke, Kate Biscoe, Mike Mekash, Abby Lyle Clawson
Gaslit
Kazu Hiro, Richard Redlefsen, Mike Ornela
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Sean Sansom, Mike Hill
Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson
Stranger Things
Barrie Gower, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, Paula Eden
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Abbott Elementary
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph
American Horror Stories
Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Suzette Boozer
Black-ish
Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Shirlena Allen, Debra Brown
Emily in Paris
Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Miharu Oshima, Julien Parizet
Kindred
Jamie Amadio, Chantell Carrtherol
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton
Erika Ökvist, Emma Rigby
Dangerous Liaisons
Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jana Radilová
Hocus Pocus 2
Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons
Our Flag Means Death
Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Endow
Pam & Tommy
Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Helena Cepeda
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
Best Contemporary Make-up
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Alison L. Gladieux, Farah Bunch
Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek
The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Ernesto Casillas, Kristene Bernard
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard
Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jennifer Fregozo, Glen Alen
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic
So You Think You Can Dance
Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo, Natalie Malchev
Best Special Make-up Effects
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart
Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Marcel Banks, Sean Conklin
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Brandon Grether
Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Bianca Marie Appice, David Snyder
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Cheryl Eckert, Gail Ryan
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, Lalisa Turner
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Chantelle Johnson Mosley, Shelby Swain
So You Think You Can Dance
Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, LaLisa Turner, Ryan Randall
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Ann Wieczorek, Suzette Boozer, Robert Lamarr Randle
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Megg Massey, Jani Kleinbard
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai
Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Cassandra L. Russek, Amber S. Hamilton, Sean Smith, Dugg Kirkpatrick
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Suzette Boozer
So You Think You Can Dance
Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, Crystal Haynes, Johnny Lomeli
DAYTIME TELEVISION:
Best Make-up
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, James Elle, Dan Crawley
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
I Can See Your Voice
Tonia Green, Christina M. Jimenez
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Frazier, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Jessica Reyes Paccitti
The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Stacey Alfano, Kelsey Collins, Robert Bolger
Best Hair Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful
Stephanie Paugh, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos
The Talk
Jasmin Robles
The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Guilherme Schoedler
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:
Best Make-up
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Bradley Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
The Fairly OddParents
Michael Johnston, Julie Hassett, Gerardo Avila, Tyson Fountaine
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 3)
Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti
The Quest
Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera
The Really Loud House
Sierra Barton, Alisha Baijounas
Best Hair Styling
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz, Danyell Lynn Weinberg
The Quest
Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
Joe Matke, Melanie Verkins, Justin Jackson, Jennifer Green
Raven’s Home (Season 5)
Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp, Lauren Kinermon
That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2, Ep. 10)
Dwayne Ross, Kari Williams, Lauren Kinermon
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-up
Amazon: “Medusa Makes Friends”
Dominie Till, Christien Tinsley, Josh Foster, Gunn Espegard
“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum
Imagine Dragons: “Bones” (Official Music Video)
Ally McGillicuddy, Malina Stearns, Meg Wilbur, Dave Snyder
Omaze: “Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out with His Pet Demon”
Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino
Ozzy Osbourne: “Patient No. 9” (Official Music Video) ft. Jeff Beck
Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino
Best Hair Styling
“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos
Joe Matke, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli
“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
Cheryl R. Marks, Allyson Joyner, Jemma Muradian
“Holidays: Romeo and Juliet” – Amazon
Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Dawn V. Dudley, Renee Vaca
“Life in a Victorian Home” – GEICO
Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz, Jackie Weiss, Kerry Mendenhall
“Nourish Every You” LIL NAS X – Vitamin Water
Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans, Taurus Jerome
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Make-up:
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, YulitzinAlvarez
“Kinky Boots”
Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor
“Lucia di Lammermoor”
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona
“Sleeping Beauty”
Lindsay Saier, Lyre Alston
“Tosca”
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Danielle E. Richter
Best Hair Styling:
“Kinky Boots”
Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech
“La Traviata”
Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin
“Omar”
Samantha Wiener, Danielle E. Richter, Jacki Nocerino
“Sense and Sensibility”
Lindsay Saier, Leilani Norman
“West Side Story”
Christina E. Martin, Y. Sharon Peng
