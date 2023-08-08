Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Sets Awards Timetable

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced the awards timetable for its 11th annual MUAHS Awards.
Nominations will be announced on Jan. 10 with award winners revealed on Feb. 18 during a ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The MUAHS Awards honor achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater. A year ago, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis topped the MUAHS feature competition, winning awards for period make-up and period hair styling.
The schedule for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards follows:
Oct. 30 Submissions open
Nov. 30 Submissions close
Dec. 15 Nomination voting begins
Jan. 5, 2024 Nomination voting closes
Jan. 10 Nominations announced
Jan. 22 Final voting begins
Feb. 4 Final voting closes
Feb. 18 11th MUAHS Awards
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Orlando Bloom
‘Gran Turismo’ Review: Orlando Bloom and David Harbour in Neill Blomkamp’s Dynamic Race Car Movie
-
-
William Friedkin
‘Exorcist’ Stars Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair Remember William Friedkin: “Undoubtedly a Genius”
-
-
Behind The Screen
Women in Animation President Warns of Rough Time Ahead While Introducing New Member Resources
-