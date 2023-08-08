Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Sets Awards Timetable

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE Local 706) announced the awards timetable for its 11th annual MUAHS Awards.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 10 with award winners revealed on Feb. 18 during a ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The MUAHS Awards honor achievements in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater. A year ago, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis topped the MUAHS feature competition, winning awards for period make-up and period hair styling.

The schedule for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards follows:

Oct. 30 Submissions open

Nov. 30 Submissions close

Dec. 15 Nomination voting begins

Jan. 5, 2024 Nomination voting closes

Jan. 10 Nominations announced

Jan. 22 Final voting begins

Feb. 4 Final voting closes

Feb. 18 11th MUAHS Awards