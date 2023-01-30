Malala Will Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Behalf of Documentary Short ‘Stranger at the Gate’ (Exclusive)

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist who in 2014, at just 17, became the youngest-ever recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, will attend the Oscar Nominees Luncheon — a pre-Oscars gathering organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, to which all of the year’s Oscar nominees are invited along with a plus-one — on Feb. 13, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Yousafzai is an executive producer of Joshua Seftel’s Stranger at the Gate, a nominee for the best documentary short Oscar, and will attend as Seftel’s guest.

The film, which is being distributed by The New Yorker Studios, centers on Bibi Bahrami, an Afghan refugee in small-town Indiana who encountered a U.S. Marine who had planned to bomb her local mosque, at which point the story takes an unexpected turn.

Yousafzai joined Stranger at the Gate as an EP in early 2023 after being sent a copy of it to view. She declared in a statement at the time: “This film is a powerful true story of forgiveness and redemption. I hope the film challenges every viewer to question their assumptions and show kindness to everyone they meet.”

She also introduced a Jan. 13 screening of the film in London, noting that the film is consistent with her own worldview: “I have always tried to convey the message to people that rather than making a judgement on Islam or Muslims based on some news reports, you must make that judgement based on meeting Muslim people.” (See video below.)

And on March 1, she and Seftel — the latter of whom appeared on MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show on Sunday — will participate in a conversation about the film in Los Angeles.