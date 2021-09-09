×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ Scores Day-and-Date Streaming Release in China (Exclusive)

The deal is a rare coup for a Hollywood horror movie in China, where such titles rarely clear censorship.

ANNABELLE WALLIS as Madison in MALIGNANT.
ANNABELLE WALLIS as Madison in MALIGNANT. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Malignant, director James Wan’s much anticipated return to the horror genre, has scored a rare day-and-date streaming release in China.

The film will launch on Chinese streaming channels on Friday, Sept. 10, the same day it debuts in U.S. cinemas and over HBO Max. Chinese film financier Starlight Media, which co-produced the film with Wan’s Atomic Monster and New Line Cinema, made the arrangements for the online Chinese outing.

Starring Annabelle Wallis as a woman beset by horrific dreams, Malignant is believed to be the first R-rated U.S. horror movie to ever score distribution in China, where such content is seldom able to clear censorship. Scary movies like Paramount’s A Quiet Place franchise have occasionally scored releases in China, but they have always been PG-13 titles. Starlight says it worked closely with Wan to make a few judicious cuts to the film that made the China release possible.

Related Stories

Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula
Movie News

Former Searchlight Chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula on How Streaming Has Upended Indie Film Business

The Innocents
Movie News

IFC Midnight Takes U.S. Rights to Nordic Supernatural Horror 'The Innocents'

Starlight partnered with prominent Chinese digital distributor Jetsen Huashi on the release. Starlight’s Beverly Hills-based CEO Peter Luo negotiated the arrangements with Jetsen’s Beijing-based chief executive Tonggang Chen.

Malignant will stream in China simultaneously on the video platforms of six major internet companies and telecoms, including iQiyi, Huawei, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and China Broadcast Network.

Starlight’s relationship with Wan stretches back to 2016, when the Hong Kong-listed company made its first splash in Hollywood by signing a development deal with the in-demand director and his Atomic Monster banner. Malignant is the first major project to emerge from that partnership, with Starlight positioned as the film’s lead investor.

Based on an original story by Wan, Ingrid Bisu and Akela Cooper, Malignant stars Wallis as Madison, a woman paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, which she soon discovers are actually shocking realities. Maddie Hasson, George Young and Michole Briana White co-star.

Malignant debuted in 24 markets last weekend, representing 38 percent of the business, for a total international cume of $2.4 million on 1,893 screens. An additional 45 markets are scheduled to open Friday, including North America, Russia, the U.K. and Latin America.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad