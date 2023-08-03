Marc Maron Says “Certain Men” Trying To Cancel ‘Barbie’ Are “Insecure Babies”

Marc Maron is calling out anyone who is bashing Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as being “woke.”

The comedian-actor-podcaster recently took to TikTok to share his thoughts on the Margot Robbie-led movie as well as to shut down “certain men” who “took offense” to the box office hit.

“I saw Barbie and I thought it was a fucking masterpiece,” he said in a nearly two-minute video. “And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ.”

He proceeded to share his takeaways from the film, saying, “It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is fucking monumental.”

Although he noted that he didn’t know what to expect going into it, Maron added that he’s never seen anything like Barbie before, since the movie is “intentionally, thoroughly explaining feminist ideas in a way that’s funny.”

The WTF with Marc Maron host also went as far as calling men who are slamming the film “insecure babies.” His comments come after some conservative pundits have criticized the movie as being too “woke” with some evening burning their Barbies in protest.

“The comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing **** is so embarrassing for them,” he said in response.

“I mean, so embarrassing for them,” Maron continued. “Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of fucking insecure babies.”

The comedian concluded by praising the cast, their performances and the script, saying, “It made me proud somehow.”

Last month, Gerwig also responded to the criticism surrounding the record-breaking film. The director said that while she absolutely did not anticipate that type of reaction, there’s “certainly … a lot of passion.”

“My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men,” she told The New York Times at the time. “I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”

Barbie is currently playing in theaters.