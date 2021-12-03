×
Marc Shaiman to Score Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ for Universal

The 'When Harry Met Sally' film composer boards the studio's romantic comedy about two gay men stumbling toward love.

Marc Shaiman
Marc Shaiman Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Universal Pictures has tapped Tony winner and seven-time Oscar nominee Marc Shaiman to compose the score for Billy Eichner’s Bros.

Written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles. Stoller is also directing the film described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.

Joining Eichner and Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) in the cast are TS Madison (Zola), the author of Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen; Miss Lawrence, a gender non-conforming entertainer whose credits include Empire offshoot Star and The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Symone, an L.A.-based drag queen who won season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race; and Guillermo Diaz, a veteran actor with roles on Scandal, Weeds and Half Baked.

Bros is scheduled for release Aug. 12, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

Shaiman, a veteran composer for romantic films, has scored When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, The First Wives Club and The American President. More recently, Shaiman co-wrote the songs and composed the score for director Rob Marshall and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Other recent and upcoming projects include writing Save The City for Marvel’s Disney+ series, Hawkeye and a new musical version of Some Like It Hot for Broadway.

Shaiman is repped by Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Management and Joe Machota of CAA.

