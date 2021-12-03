Marc Shaiman to Score Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ for Universal

Universal Pictures has tapped Tony winner and seven-time Oscar nominee Marc Shaiman to compose the score for Billy Eichner’s Bros.

Written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, Bros is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQ principal cast playing heterosexual roles. Stoller is also directing the film described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.

Joining Eichner and Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) in the cast are TS Madison (Zola), the author of Light Through the Shade: An Autobiography of a Queen; Miss Lawrence, a gender non-conforming entertainer whose credits include Empire offshoot Star and The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Symone, an L.A.-based drag queen who won season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race; and Guillermo Diaz, a veteran actor with roles on Scandal, Weeds and Half Baked.

Bros is scheduled for release Aug. 12, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

Shaiman, a veteran composer for romantic films, has scored When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, The First Wives Club and The American President. More recently, Shaiman co-wrote the songs and composed the score for director Rob Marshall and Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Other recent and upcoming projects include writing Save The City for Marvel’s Disney+ series, Hawkeye and a new musical version of Some Like It Hot for Broadway.

Shaiman is repped by Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Management and Joe Machota of CAA.