Margaret Qualley, Paul Mescal to Star in ‘The End of Getting Lost’ for Amazon (Exclusive)

Margaret Qualley is set to star in and executive produce The End of Getting Lost, a Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman, with Paul Mescal in talks to co-star.

Set in 1990s Europe, the story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to toggle between past and present — and husband and wife — to uncover a portrait of love’s power and dangers. As the two hop borders across Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive.

Mustang filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven will direct the feature, which will be adapted for the screen by Kirman. Dakota Johnson is set to produce with Ro Donnelley via their Tea Time Pictures banner, which recently debuted two features at the Sundance Film Festival.

Qualley, who most recently drew acclaim for her performance in the Netflix series Maid, is repped by UTA, Management 360, Linden Entertainment, Relevant and Sloane Offer. Mescal, repped by CAA and the U.K.’s Curtis Brown, broke out in Hulu series Normal People and was most recently seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

Ergüven’s Mustang was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar. Her other directing credits include episodes of Perry Mason, The Handmaid’s Tale and The First. She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Artmedia.

Kirman, who is developing TV series The Love Wave with TeaTime, is repped by WME. The End of Getting Lost is due out Feb. 15 via Simon & Schuster.