Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Lands Summer 2023 Release

Warner Bros. announced the news at CinemaCon.

Margot Robbie attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Warner Bros.’ all-star Barbie — starring Margot Robbie — will drive into theaters on July 21, 2023, the studio announced at CinemaCon on Tuesday evening.

Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll, topping a call sheet whose names range from Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu to Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp to Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the project, with Gerwig directing. Production is already underway.

Plot details are being kept in a Malibu dream house, but sources indicate that there is a meta aspect to the proceedings. Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel.

On top of acting, Robbie is producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington producer David Heyman are also producing.

