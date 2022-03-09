‘The Fallout’ Director Megan Park Sets Next Movie at LuckyChap, Indian Paintbrush

Megan Park — the director behind SXSW winner The Fallout — has set her next feature at Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap and Indian Paintbrush.

My Old Ass, described as a “modern coming-of-age comedy,” is eyeing a summer start date. Park will direct from her own script.

After winning the top prize at the Austin-based fest, Park’s directorial debut The Fallout was picked up by HBO Max. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the movie called it “sensitive and piercing.”

LuckyChap, run by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Robbie, is currently in production on the film Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, and will soon start Barbie with Mattel and Warner Bros, starring Robbie with Greta Gerwig set to direct. Indian Paintbrush most recently released longtime collaborator Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch.

