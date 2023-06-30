“Mission: Accepted!”: Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Follow Tom Cruise In Cross Promoting Movies

Is this the start of a trend?

After Tom Cruise took to social media to promote the three most hotly anticipated summer tentpoles outside his own film, Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie returned the favor on Thursday night.

On Twitter and Instagram, Robbie and Gerwig posted three images of themselves standing in front of promo posters holding tickets for the Cruise starring Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One as well as James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The post is simply captioned “Mission: Accepted!” an allusion to Cruise’s earlier post urging fans to go see the big summer movies and also the Mission: Impossible franchise.

In Cruise’s post, the actor and Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie promoted Indy 5, Oppenheimer and Barbie. Will Mangold and Indy 5 star Harrison Ford, and Oppenheimer‘s Nolan and star Cillian Murphy now follow suit?

The cross-promotion will be a welcome boost box office returns for Hollywood tentpoles outside of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse underwhelming this summer.

Early tracking suggests Barbie could open to a $70 million to $80 million if not more. Oppenheimer is tracking for a domestic debut in the $40 million range. Despite a mixed critical reception, Indy 5 is tracking to open with a solid $60 million to $70 million over the June 30-July 2 weekend. And Dead Reckoning is looking at a franchise-best opening of $90 million opening for its extended weekend, which gets underway Wednesday, July 12.