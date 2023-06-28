Margot Robbie Reveals How Iconic ‘Barbie’ Foot Scene Was Filmed

Margot Robbie is revealing how the viral foot scene in the Barbie trailer was filmed after it spurred quite the buzz on social media.

In the opening shot of the trailer, Barbie’s feet are captured walking in pink heels before she steps out of them, displaying the doll’s infamous high heel-shaped feet. Following the preview’s release, fans took social media, wondering how the shot was filmed and if it was in fact Robbie’s real feet.

During a recent interview with Fandango, the actress set the record straight, confirming it was all her in that scene. She noted, “I always try and do my own inserts.”

“I don’t like when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much,” she added. “I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things. I don’t, I don’t like knowing that I didn’t do it.'”

Robbie also detailed how the actual scene was shot, given that she maintained complete balance in the clip.

“It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many,” the actress explained. “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding onto, like, a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera.”

Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. The star-studded cast also includes Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and more.

The actress recently told Architectural Digest that they were all “very excited” about the design of the closet and the clothes inside of it. “We were saying that the wardrobe in Clueless, like, the bar was set so high, and we would really like to do something that is as cool as that,” she said at the time.

Barbie is slated to hit theaters July 21.