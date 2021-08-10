Margot Robbie Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Film (Exclusive)

Margot Robbie is now a Wes Anderson featured player.

The actress, currently on screens as Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, has joined the roster of the acclaimed auteur’s latest project, an untitled feature that will begin shooting in Spain later in August.

Plot details are being kept under the breast pocket. Also unclear is the exact nature of the role, although sources tell The Hollywood Reporter it is supporting in nature.

The project, written and being directed by Anderson, already has Anderson’s usual coterie of thespians, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, among them. One newcomer set is Tom Hanks.

Robbie has been on a run of working with bold-faced and noted filmmakers. She is coming off the opening of Suicide Squad, written and directed by James Gunn, that has garnered some of the strongest reviews ever for a comic book movie. The actress is currently filming Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to 1920s Hollywood that reunites her with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt and recently wrapped production on an untitled feature from David O. Russell.

Next up is Barbie, based on the iconic toy line, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig. Robbie is also producing the latter via her LuckyChap banner.

Robbie is repped by CAA, Management 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management and Jackoway Austen.