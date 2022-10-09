Margot Robbie Would Be “So Happy” to See Lady Gaga Take on the Role of Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, it’s definitely possible — and Margot Robbie is fully onboard with that potential casting.

Robbie, who most recently played Quinn in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, has portrayed the former Arkham Asylum psychiatrist since 2016’s Suicide Squad and said she’d be “so happy” if Gaga took on the role in the Joker sequel.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning is all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed, you know, from great actor to great actor,” Robbie said during a recent interview with MTV News.

She continued, “It’s kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth or someone, you know? And I feel like in not so many cases are there female characters.” Robbie explained that one of the few female characters that has gotten passed on to other actors is Queen Elizabeth I, but there aren’t many beyond that.

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie said of Gaga potentially portraying Quinn. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Gaga hasn’t yet been confirmed to be playing Quinn in Joker 2 opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime. But the supervillain is known for his on-and-off abusive relationship with Quinn, his former psychiatrist who falls in love with him and becomes his partner in crime.

If Gaga is to take on the role in Phillips’ sequel, her version of the character would exist in a different DC Universe than Robbie’s does, leaving space for both actresses to play the psychiatrist-turned-criminal in separate films.

Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Jacob Lofland round out the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.