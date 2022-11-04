Maria Bakalova Joins Eva Green, Ruby Rose in Millennium Action Thriller ‘Dirty Angels’ (Exclusive)

Maria Bakalova has joined Eva Green and Ruby Rose in Dirty Angels, Millennium Media’s action thriller being directed by Martin Campbell.

Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs and Rona-Lee Shim’on have also boarded the call sheet of the production, which will shoot in Morocco and Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece beginning in December.

Written by Alissa Silverman, the fictional story that is set against the backdrop of the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and follows a group of female soldiers posing as medical relief who are sent back in to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

“We are elated at how quickly this project came together under Martin’s leadership. The incredible talent that he has cultivated is a testament to the strength of his vision as a director. Alongside Eva Green, these actresses will bring to life an empowering and action-packed story that is both timely and commercial,” stated co-president of Millennium Media, Jonathan Yunger.

Producing are Signature Pictures’ Moshe Diamant as well as Millennium Media’s Rob Van Norden and Yariv Lerner.

Executive producers include Millennium Media’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, Trevor Short, Jeffrey Greenstein and Yunger.

Bakalova became a name thanks to starring opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. She has since appeared in A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies starring Pete Davidson and Lee Pace, and Netflix’s The Bubble starring Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key. Among her upcoming films are Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Sofia Coppola’s Fairyland with Emilia Jones and Geena Davis. She is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, and UK’s Insight Management & Production.

Gibbs appeared in Hulu’s Fresh with Sebatian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones and was one of the stars of Showtime drama series, Twenties. She is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Shim’on is an Israeli actress who stars in Netflix’s Middle East drama, Fauda, She also appears in Messiah, a thriller series that streams on Netflix. She is repped by ADD Agency, United Agents, and Untitled Entertainment.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 4 daily issue at the American Film Market.