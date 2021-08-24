Marion Cotillard to Receive San Sebastian Lifetime Achievement Award

French actor Marion Cotillard will receive San Sebastian’s 2021 Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honor, at this year’s festival.

The French star will receive her honor at San Sebastian’s opening gala on Sept. 17.

Cotillard, whose first on-screen role was in Philippe Harel’s L’histoire du garçon qui voulait qu’on l’embrasse in 1994, has been a box office draw in her home country since Luc Besson-produced, Gérard Pirès-directed 1998 action-comedy hit Taxi, where she played Lilly Bertineau, a role she reprised in two sequels: Taxi 2 (2000) and Taxi 3 (2003). Her international breakthrough came as Édith Piaf in Olivier Dahan’s biopic La Vie en Rose (2007), which earned Cotillard an Oscar for best actress.

Since then, Cotillard has balanced roles in big-budget Hollywood films — Tim Burton’s Big Fish (2003), Ridley Scott’s A Good Year (2006), Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) — with French and international arthouse performances, including in James Gray’s The Immigrant (2013), Rust and Bone (2012) from director Jacques Audiard, and Two Days, One Night (2014) from the Dardenne brothers — a role that earned her her second Oscar nomination for best actress.

Most recently, Cotillard starred alongside Adam Driver in the rock musical Annette, which opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival and won the best director honor for helmer Leos Carax.

In addition to her Oscar for La Vie en Rose, Cotillard also won a BAFTA for her performance and was Bafta-nominated in the best actress category for Rust and Bone. She is a seven-time nominee for the Cesar, France’s top film honor, and has won twice: for best actress for La Vie en Rose and for best-supporting actress in 2005 for Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s World War I drama A Very Long Engagement.

The 2021 San Sebastian Film Festival runs Sept. 17-25.