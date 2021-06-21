Mark Hamill Making Himself Available to Terminally Ill Children a “Responsibility” He Holds Dear

Mark Hamill calls his celebrity a gift and more times than most will know, the Star Wars icon has made himself available for his fans, especially terminally ill children.

Twitter was reminded why the Luke Skywalker actor is beloved on Sunday when he replied to a message from a father whose 9-year-old son passed away in April 2017.

“As my son Elijah was dying of pediatric brain cancer in 2017, @HamillHimself contributed to a birthday video Lucasfilm put together where several Star Wars actors wished him happy birthday for his ninth bday (April 22). Here is Elijah watching Mark Hamill. He died the next day,” wrote Brad Simpson in response to another tweet about Hamill’s good deeds.

Hamil saw the post from Simpson and said he was touched all over again.

“One look at Elijah’s beautiful face is all you need to know about why I’ve visited countless patients in children’s hospitals over the years. Emotionally harrowing to be sure, but I consider it both a privilege & a gift I’ve been given- a responsibility I’ll never take lightly,” wrote Hamill.

The actor rarely publicizes his goodwill and generosity; fans learn of it from personal posts, such as a story from the late ’90s when Hamill spent a portion of the day with a young fan who was dying of juvenile Batten’s Disease. Because of his state of mind, the fan could not differentiate between Hamill the person and Luke Skywalker the character. However, his father said Hamill was patient and kind, answering all the boy’s Star Wars questions, even if repeated a few times.