Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Walk of Fame Star Announcement

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016, in London, England.

Mark Hamill on Friday night celebrated the announcement that his space sister Carrie Fisher would finally be bestowed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actress is among 38 honorees who will have their names forever enshrined along the popular Los Angeles landmark, including Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta and Ewan McGregor.

“I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity,” Hamill tweeted, along with sharing several photos of the Star Wars co-stars and dear friends.

Hamill was previously one of the loudest voices among the throngs of fans lobbying for the Princess Leia actress to have her honor along Hollywood Boulevard.

“Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it’s only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn’t hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX #AlwaysWithUs,” Hamill said via Twitter in 2018.

Hamill received his star in March of 2018. Harrison Ford was among those who spoke at the unveiling.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Her untimely death shocked and sadden fans around the globe.