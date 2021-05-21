×
Mark Ruffalo Joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos Feature ‘Poor Things’

Ruffalo joins Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in the Searchlight Pictures project.

Mark Ruffalo will join Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature Poor Things, joining Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

The logline for the Searchlight Pictures feature describes it as “a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring. Poor Things tells the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.”

The Favourite writer Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Grey.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe’s Element Pictures and Film4, the production team behind The Favourite, will produce, along with Stone via her Fruit Tree banner and Lanthimos.

Ruffalo, repped by  UTA, Lighthouse and KLVB, recently won an Emmy and SAG award for his performance in the HBO limited series I Know This Much is True. Next up, he is set to reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe his role as Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series She-Hulk and the Netflix feature The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner.

