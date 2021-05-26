Mark Rylance Joins Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance will star in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones & All, joining Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

The coming-of-age horror story is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. It follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

Dave Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash, penned the screenplay.

The project, which does not yet have a distributor, is currently in production.

Rylance, repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan, was last sene in Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7. Upcoming projects include Adam McKay’s Netflix feature Don’t Look Up (which also stars Chalamet), Focus Features’s Graham Moore-directed The Outfit, and Terrence Malik’s The Way of the Wind.