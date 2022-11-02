AFM: Mark Strong Joins Joel Kinnaman in ‘The Silent Hour’

Mark Strong (The Kingsman, Shazam!) will join Joel Kinnaman in The Silent Hour, a Boston-set action thriller from director Brad Anderson (Beirut, The Machinist).

Suicide Squad star Kinnaman will play a Boston Police Detective who suffers an on-the-job accident which leaves him hearing impaired. Working as an interpreter for the cops, together with his friend and former partner (Strong), he has to battle a team of corrupt police officers who want to eliminate a deaf murder witness in the apartment building where she lives.

Anderson will direct The Silent Hour from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios will finance and produce the movie with producer Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures.

The Silent Hour is set to go into production in early 2023. Further casting is underway. AGC Studios is pre-selling the film at AFM this week.

Strong appears in the critically acclaimed Tár, alongside Cate Blanchett, and is known for roles in such features as 1917, Cruella and Zero Dark Thirty.

The deal was negotiated by Jessica Kovacevic and Jordan Naftalis at WME on behalf of Mark Strong and by SVP of Legal and Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa and Creative Executive Michael Ewing on behalf of AGC. Strong is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and WME.