Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg.

Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15.

“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

Ross, Gibson’s longtime partner, penned the script. Wahlberg plays the embattled priest, while Ruiz, one of the stars of Narcos: Mexico, plays his girlfriend. Gibson plays Long’s father.

Along with Wahlberg, the film is also produced by Stephen Levinson and Jordan Foss. Wahlberg is also set to star in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted, based on the PlayStation video game. His producer credits include The Fighter, Patriots Day and Lone Survivor.

Executive producers on Father Stu are Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia.

